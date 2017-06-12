Home / World / Delta and Bank of America boycott ‘Julius Caesar’ play starring Trump-like character

Production of Shakespeare epic in New York’s Central Park shows a suited, blond-haired Caesar with a Slavic-accented wife dressed in designer clothes

Delta Air Lines and Bank of America have pulled their sponsorship of a Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar in New York over a portrayal of the assassinated Roman leader that resembles Donald Trump.

The contemporary staging of Shakespeare’s tragedy, by the nonprofit Public Theater, portrays Caesar as a blond-haired, powerful man wearing a business suit with an American flag pin, while his wife, Calpurnia, has a Slavic accent and dresses in designer fashions.

