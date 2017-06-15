Home / Libya / Dar Al-Ifta announces Ramadan Zakat payment

Dar Al-Ifta announces Ramadan Zakat payment

By Libya Herald reporter. Tripoli, 14 June 2017: The Tripoli-based Dar Al-Ifta, run by Sadek Al-Ghariani, has set the amount of the Zakat tax payable this Ramadan at LD 6 per person. The money is supposed to be paid before Eid, and can be paid in kind, such as rice or flour. The normal procedure […]Original Article

