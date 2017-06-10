Daniel Morcombe case: police official investigated over misconduct claims
Queensland’s assistant police commissioner Mike Condon is the subject of an inquiry after being accused of attempting to discredit officers
An investigation into Queensland’s assistant police commissioner Mike Condon is underway, reportedly over claims of misconduct stemming from the high-profile inquest into the disappearance of Daniel Morcombe.
Police have confirmed that Condon is the subject of an investigation and won’t comment further, but News Corp Australia is reporting his actions are being scrutinised by the Ethical Standards Command.
