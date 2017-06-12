Home / World / Cycle week challenge: strike up a conversation with a fellow cyclist

We challenge you to strike up a conversation with a fellow rider, wherever you cycle in the world. Let us know how you get on here, or on social media using #cycleconvo

Most of those who cycle will have experienced how divisive it can be. Some may have been shouted at by drivers, berated online or looked down upon by other cyclists because of the supposed tribe they belong to.

But most will also know that cycling can bring people together. We don’t just mean naked bike rides, but the fact that people are collectively taking back their cities after years of dominance by cars.

