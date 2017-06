Prosecutor alleges footballer used shell company, failed to declare some earnings and under-reported others

Spanish prosecutors have accused the Real Madrid footballer Cristiano Ronaldo of defrauding the authorities of €14.7m (£12.9m) in unpaid taxes between 2011 and 2014.



Madrid’s regional state prosecutor alleged that the player used what it deemed to be a shell company in the Virgin Islands to “create a screen in order to hide his total income from Spain’s tax office”.

