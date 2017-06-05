Crackdown on UK tourists over food poisoning scams in Spain

Travellers submitting false claims of illnesses on all-inclusive trips to face prosecution after hoteliers say racket cost £52m in 2016

British tourists who make fraudulent claims of food poisoning after going on all-inclusive trips to Spain have been warned they could face prosecution amid fears the increasingly prevalent scam is damaging the UK’s reputation abroad.



Spanish hoteliers are furious at the growing market in false insurance claims, saying it cost their industry €60m (£52m) last year alone.

Continue reading…