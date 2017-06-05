Crackdown on UK tourists over food poisoning scams in Spain
Editor
2 hours ago
World
9 Views
Travellers submitting false claims of illnesses on all-inclusive trips to face prosecution after hoteliers say racket cost £52m in 2016
British tourists who make fraudulent claims of food poisoning after going on all-inclusive trips to Spain have been warned they could face prosecution amid fears the increasingly prevalent scam is damaging the UK’s reputation abroad.
Spanish hoteliers are furious at the growing market in false insurance claims, saying it cost their industry €60m (£52m) last year alone.
Continue reading…
Check Also
This live blog is closed. Please follow our new live blogLondon attacks: what we know so far
Have you been affected by the attacks?
5.33am BST
Rolling coverage continues on our new live blog:
Related: London attack: Isis claims responsibility, as first victim is named – live updates
5.27am BST
A detachment of Islamic State fighters executed yesterday’s London attack.
Continue reading...