40% of rebels’ arsenal has been decommissioned, marking another success in a process that has often stumbled

What was supposed to be a momentous demonstration of Colombia’s progress toward peace was almost scuppered by the weather.

As part of a historic deal between the government and the leftwing Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or Farc, the rebel group this week handed over a second cache of weapons to the United Nations for decommissioning.

