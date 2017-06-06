Clashes reignite in Zawia as both sides reinforce

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 6 June 2017: Zawia settled into an uneasy calm today after clashes reignited last night between rival Ahneish and Khadrawi militias in the centre of the town. However, despite attempts by tribal elders to mediate a ceasefire, there are fears of fresh fighting. Both sides have been bringing in reinforcements […]Original Article
