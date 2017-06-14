Home / World / Chinese tycoon reportedly caught up in sweeping corruption crackdown

Chinese tycoon reportedly caught up in sweeping corruption crackdown

1 hour ago World Comments Off on Chinese tycoon reportedly caught up in sweeping corruption crackdown

Anbang Insurance says Wu Xiaohui unable to perform duties for personal reasons following reports he has been detained

The chairman of an influential Chinese insurance company has stepped down after domestic media reported that he had been detained as authorities pursue a sweeping campaign against alleged corruption in the financial industry.

Wu Xiaohui, the chairman of Anbang Insurance, was “unable to perform his duties for personal reasons”, the company said.

