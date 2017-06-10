Chinese conglomerate HNA threatens legal action against exiled tycoon Guo

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has described as "completely unfounded and false" online allegations made against it by controversial billionaire Guo Wengui, and threatened legal action, in its first public comments on the issue. Original Article
Check Also
Jeff Sessions agrees to appear before Senate intelligence committee
The US attorney general announces he will appear before committee investigating meddling in the presidential election The US attorney general, Jeff Sessions, has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee next week as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election. In a letter on Saturday to Senator Richard Shelby, Sessions writes that his decision to appear comes in light of last week’s testimony by fired FBI director James Comey. Continue reading...