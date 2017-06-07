Home / World / China won’t release men investigating supplier producing Ivanka Trump items

China won’t release men investigating supplier producing Ivanka Trump items

Government sought to enforce a cone of silence around activists, according to a lawyer and a family member who said she was interrogated

China’s government has rejected a US state department call to release three activists detained while investigating a Chinese company that produced shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brands. It sought instead to enforce a cone of silence around the men, according to a lawyer and a family member who was interrogated and told not to speak to the foreign press.

