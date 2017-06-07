China to set up military bases in Pakistan – Pentagon report
8 mins ago
Beijing’s global military ambitions are growing, the annual report says, as the nation seeks to counter American primacy
China is set to expand its military capabilities across the globe, with new overseas bases in countries like Pakistan as the world’s largest army seeks an increased role in defending China’s interest abroad, a report by the Pentagon has said.
China’s spent $180bn on the People’s Liberation Army last year, according to the annual report from the US defence department, but officials admitted that figure could not account for all spending due to “poor accounting transparency”. That estimate is significantly higher than China’s official defense budget of about $140bn.
