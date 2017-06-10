China offers support, help to Myanmar after plane crash

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China will offer support and assistance for Myanmar's follow-up efforts after a military plane crashed off the Southeast Asian country's southern coast with 122 people on board, state media said. Original Article
Check Also
Mali: three UN peacekeepers die in attack by Al-Qaida affiliate
Rocket and mortar fire on UN camp in north of country kills three Guinean peacekeepers and injures eight others Jihadists launched an attack on a United Nations camp in northern Mali, killing three peacekeepers from the west African nation of Guinea and wounding several others, officials said Friday. Al-Qaida’s affiliate in Mali claimed responsibility for the attack during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, according to a statement translated by SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors terror groups. Continue reading...