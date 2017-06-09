China ‘gravely concerned’ as teachers reported killed in Pakistan

BEIJING (Reuters) – China said on Friday it was "gravely concerned" at Islamic State claims that the group killed two Chinese teachers it kidnapped in Pakistan's Baluchistan province last month, where Beijing is investing billions of dollars in infrastructure projects. Original Article
