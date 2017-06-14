Home / World / China approves nine Trump trademarks it had previously rejected

China approves nine Trump trademarks it had previously rejected

32 mins ago World Comments Off on China approves nine Trump trademarks it had previously rejected

  • New provisional approvals shore up president’s brand in China
  • Intellectual property lawyers say decision ‘suggests special treatment’

The Chinese government has granted preliminary approval for nine Donald Trump trademarks it had previously rejected, in whole or in part, the Associated Press found, a turn that is likely to fuel further allegations that Beijing may be giving the president’s family business special treatment.

Related: China provisionally grants Trump 38 trademarks – including for escort service

Continue reading…

Check Also

House majority whip Steve Scalise among five injured in Virginia shooting

Suspect, a 66-year-old from Illinois, dies of injuries after police returned fire Trump leads call for unity while Bernie Sanders calls shooting ‘despicable’Follow live updates on the investigation into the Virginia shootingAmerica was stunned on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire on Republican politicians practising for a charity baseball game near Washington, wounding five people. The first victim was Steve Scalise, third in line in the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives, who was shot in the hip and crawled across the field, leaving a trail of blood, witnesses said. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.