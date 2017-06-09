Chimpanzees do not have same legal rights as humans, US appeals court rules

Court in New York rules in case of caged adult male chimps Tommy and Kiko that there is no precedent for apes being considered people

Two chimpanzees that were caged at a trailer lot and at a primate sanctuary don’t have the legal rights of people in New York, an appeals court has ruled.

Nonhuman Rights Project attorney Steven Wise had argued to the appeals court in March that adult male chimps Tommy and Kiko should be granted a writ of habeas corpus, which for people relates to whether someone is being unlawfully detained or imprisoned and should be taken to see a judge.

