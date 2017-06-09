Chimpanzees do not have same legal rights as humans, US appeals court rules
Editor
1 hour ago
World
4 Views
Court in New York rules in case of caged adult male chimps Tommy and Kiko that there is no precedent for apes being considered people
Two chimpanzees that were caged at a trailer lot and at a primate sanctuary don’t have the legal rights of people in New York, an appeals court has ruled.
Nonhuman Rights Project attorney Steven Wise had argued to the appeals court in March that adult male chimps Tommy and Kiko should be granted a writ of habeas corpus, which for people relates to whether someone is being unlawfully detained or imprisoned and should be taken to see a judge.
Continue reading…
Check Also
Rockers will turn 27 July concert into protest against tennis legend and will sell T-shirt to raise funds for same-sex marriage advocacy group
Icelandic band Sigur Rós have promised to make their upcoming show at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne “the most inclusive night ever” in a show of support for Australian marriage equality.
Former tennis champion Margaret Court made headlines in May after a pledge to boycott Qantas over their support of same-sex marriage. In an interview with a Christian radio station, she said transgenderism was the work of the devil and compared a global plot to promote equal sexual rights to Hitler.
Continue reading...