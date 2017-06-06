Cheick Tioté, former Newcastle and Ivory Coast midfielder, dies aged 30

• Beijing Enterprises player collapsed during training in China

• Ivorian won 52 caps and made more than 150 Newcastle appearances

The former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tioté has died after reportedly suffering a heart attack while training with his club in China.

The Ivory Coast international joined the Chinese League One side Beijing Enterprises in January having spent seven years at St James’ Park. The 30-year-old was reported to have collapsed at the training ground on Monday and been taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Continue reading…