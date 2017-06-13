Celebrity rich list 2017: Taylor Swift falls to 49th place as Diddy takes top spot

Rapper and entrepreneur Sean Combs reached top of Forbes list with $130m

Beyoncé moved into second spot with $105m for best-selling Lemonade

Taylor Swift will have to shake it off. The pop star has fallen from No 1 to 49th place on Forbes’ annual global celebrity rich list for 2017 after her earnings dropped $126m in a year.

Swift led the top 100 list in 2016 with takings of $170m thanks to her successful world tour, which raked in a quarter of a billion dollars and saw her travel the world from May through December in 2015.

