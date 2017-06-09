Catalonia calls independence referendum for October

Spanish government has vowed to do everything it can to prevent long-awaited and highly controversial referendum from taking place

Catalonia’s long-awaited and bitterly controversial referendum on independence from Spain will be finally held on 1 October, the regional government announced on Friday, triggering yet another political and judicial showdown with Madrid.

The Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, said that voters in the unilateral referendum would be asked the question: “Do you want Catalonia to be an independent country in the form of a republic?”

