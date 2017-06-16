Home / MENA / Catalans woo immigrants in quest to split from Spain

Catalans woo immigrants in quest to split from Spain

1 hour ago MENA Comments Off on Catalans woo immigrants in quest to split from Spain

POLINYA, Spain (Reuters) – In a community hall in the Spanish region of Catalonia, two independence activists take the stage against a backdrop of red and yellow striped Catalan flags: a Syrian-born tourist guide and a Spanish member of parliament born in Uruguay.
Original Article

Check Also

Opposition grows to Egypt’s plan to cede islands to Saudi Arabia

CAIRO (Reuters) - Prominent Egyptian political parties on Thursday criticized President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's plan to transfer two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia and urged people to take to the streets in protest.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.