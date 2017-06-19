Car rams police van on Paris’ Champs Elysees, driver dead

PARIS (Reuters) – A driver rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove down Paris' Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, officials said, adding that the man died in the incident and the situation was under control. Original Article
