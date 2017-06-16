Home / Libya / Car bomb in Ajdabiya injures two

Car bomb in Ajdabiya injures two

1 hour ago Libya Comments Off on Car bomb in Ajdabiya injures two

By Libya herald reporter. Ajdabiya, 16 June 2017: Two men were injured, one seriously, when an explosive device blew up in a car in Ajdabiya last night. The incident occured near the Aisha girls’ school in the town’s Fallujah district. One of the injured is reported to be Makki Absit Al-Zwai, the brother of Mohamed […]Original Article

Check Also

Vandals fail to stop Benghazi youth football tournament

By Libya Herald reporters. Benghazi, 15 June 2017: An attempt has been made to wreck Benghazi’s Humeida five-aside Ramadan football league when overnight vandals poured old engine oil over the pitch where the tournament is being staged. However, civil defence staff with their vehicles were called in and cleaned the surface in time for tonight’s games. [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.