Car bomb in Ajdabiya injures two

By Libya herald reporter. Ajdabiya, 16 June 2017: Two men were injured, one seriously, when an explosive device blew up in a car in Ajdabiya last night. The incident occured near the Aisha girls’ school in the town’s Fallujah district. One of the injured is reported to be Makki Absit Al-Zwai, the brother of Mohamed […]Original Article
