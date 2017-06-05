Cancel Trump state visit, says Sadiq Khan, after London attack tweets

London mayor says US president is wrong about many things and that state visit to Britain should not go ahead

London mayor, Sadiq Khan, has called on the British government to cancel a planned state visit by Donald Trump after being criticised in two tweets by the US president.

Trump initially criticised Khan for his response to the London Bridge terrorist attack; though, in doing so, he misquoted London’s mayor. Khan’s office pointed out Trump’s error later but the president responded by accusing London’s mayor of making a “pathetic excuse”.

