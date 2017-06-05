Canadians carry out acts of kindness to honor victim of London Bridge attack
Christine Archibald’s family urged people to counter her senseless death with acts of compassion and ‘not let this beautiful soul die in vain’
Promises to carry out acts of kindness have come pouring in as people around the world pay tribute to the Canadian woman – described as a “bright light” and a “beautiful soul” – who was killed in the London Bridge attack.
Christine Archibald, 30, originally from Castlegar, British Columbia, was among the seven people killed in Saturday night’s attack. The social worker had recently moved to the Netherlands, where her fiancée Tyler Ferguson was working, his sister Cassie Ferguson Rowe told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
