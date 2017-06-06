Canada pledges investigation into why rape victim was held in jail with attacker

Woman, who later died in unrelated shooting, attacked by convicted offender

Alberta’s justice minister says ‘facts of this case are disturbing and tragic’

Canadian authorities have launched an investigation after it emerged that a sex assault complainant in Alberta was shackled and detained in the same jail as her attacker – and even transported to court with him in the same prison van – in order to ensure she would testify.

“The facts of this case are disturbing and tragic, and when you add in the treatment of the victim in the system, they are almost incomprehensible,” said Kathleen Ganley, Alberta’s justice minister. “What is clear is that both policies and people failed in this case.”

