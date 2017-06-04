Canada calling: tech industry lures workers north in wake of Trump

Tech companies in Canada are launching bold recruitment campaigns that pitch the northern neighbor as a stable alternative to Trump’s turbulence

The ads were launched months before Donald Trump was elected president and they got straight to the point. “Thinking of moving to Canada?” read one, set to a backdrop of the Republican candidate at a rally. Another made by a startup in southern Ontario featured Trump flashing a thumbs up.

The brazen recruitment campaign was among the first to capture the streak of opportunism now rippling through Canada’s tech sector.

