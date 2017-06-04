Home / World / Canada calling: tech industry lures workers north in wake of Trump

Canada calling: tech industry lures workers north in wake of Trump

Editor 54 mins ago World Comments Off on Canada calling: tech industry lures workers north in wake of Trump 6 Views

Tech companies in Canada are launching bold recruitment campaigns that pitch the northern neighbor as a stable alternative to Trump’s turbulence

The ads were launched months before Donald Trump was elected president and they got straight to the point. “Thinking of moving to Canada?” read one, set to a backdrop of the Republican candidate at a rally. Another made by a startup in southern Ontario featured Trump flashing a thumbs up.

The brazen recruitment campaign was among the first to capture the streak of opportunism now rippling through Canada’s tech sector.

Continue reading…

About Editor

Check Also

Backers of Honduran dam opposed by murdered activist withdraw funding

International investors withdraw completely from Agua Zarca project Dam was one of hundreds of projects sanctioned after 2009 military coupThe international funders behind the hydroelectric dam opposed by murdered Honduran environmentalist Berta Cáceres are withdrawing from the project, the Guardian can reveal. Three financial institutions had pledged loans worth $44m for the Agua Zarca dam on the Gualcarque river, which is considered sacred by the Lenca people and which Caceres campaigned against before her death. Continue reading...

Powered by libyanewstoday
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved