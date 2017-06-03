Home / World / Cambodians vote in local election seen as test for strongman Hun Sen

Cambodians vote in local election seen as test for strongman Hun Sen

Editor 5 hours ago

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Cambodians voted on Sunday in local elections seen as a test of support for authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen, one of Asia's longest serving leaders, ahead of a 2018 general election. Original Article

