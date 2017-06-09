British father and baby die in road crash in Brittany
Editor
13 mins ago
World
1 Views
The mother is in hospital after the family’s car was hit by a cattle truck near Quimper in northern France
A British father and a 10-month-old baby are reported to have died after a road accident in northern France.
The car they were in was hit by an empty cattle truck in a rural area of Brittany, said the French news website the Local. The child’s mother is being treated in hospital.
Continue reading…
Check Also
Deposition read at Bill Cosby trial explained he felt he was ‘in trouble with these people … this is an old man and their young daughter and the mother sees this’
Bill Cosby says he apologized to the family of the woman he is accused of drugging and assaulting only because her mother thought he was “a dirty old man”, according to testimony read to the jury on Friday at the comedian’s trial.
Related: Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand begins hours of testimony: 'I trusted him'
Continue reading...