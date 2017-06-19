Britain seeks ‘special’ EU ties as Brexit talks start

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Britain's negotiators came to Brussels seeking a "new, deep and special partnership with the European Union" on Monday as talks on the unprecedented British withdrawal from the bloc finally got under way. Original Article
