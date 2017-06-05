Brega’s new board announces new ambitious plans for increased business activities

By Sami Zaptia. London, 5 June 2017: The National Oil Corporation’s (NOC) Brega Marketing Company has announced its intention to increase its business activities. The announcement came yesterday at the first meeting of Brega’s recently reformed management board. Brega is a wholly Libyan owned subsidiary of the NOC tasked with the importation and distribution of […]Original Article
Check Also
Another Benghazi police station attacked by “military” unit
By Libya Herald reporter. Benghazi, 4 June 2017: A policeman is reported to have been injured in Fuwayhat police station in Benghazi when it was raided yesterday in an attempt to free a prisoner.