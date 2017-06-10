BREAKING: Qaddafi’s son Saif Al-Islam freed and left Zintan: report

By Libya Herald reporters. Benghazi and Tripoli, 10 June 2017 Zintan is said to be in uproar with firing in the streets after it was reported that Saif Al-Islam, Muammar Qaddafi’s son had been released and had left the town. Al-Ajmal Al-Atiri, commander of Zintan’s Abubakr Al-Siddiq brigade which had been holding the dictator’s son […]Original Article
