Brazilian court dismisses corruption case against President Michel Temer
1 hour ago
Judges rule four to three in favour of president in illegal campaign funding trial that could have seen him ousted from office
Brazil’s top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for alleged illegal campaign funding in the 2014 election, when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.
After four days of deliberations, judges voted four to three in a case that many viewed as a measure of whether Temer could remain in office amid a growing corruption scandal and single-digit popularity.
