Brazil presidency may hang in balance as Michel Temer faces electoral court

Hearings begin with president facing charges of abusing his power – and even victory in court could leave him struggling to complete mandate, says watchdog

The scandal-plagued presidency of Michel Temer will come under scrutiny by Brazil’s top electoral court in the first of several encounters with the judiciary that could result in his removal from office.



Less than a year after he plotted the ousting of his former running mate, Dilma Rousseff, the centre-right leader faces charges that he abused his power by using illegal campaign donations to win the vice-presidency in the 2014 election.

