Brazil presidency may hang in balance as Michel Temer faces electoral court
Editor
1 hour ago
World
6 Views
Hearings begin with president facing charges of abusing his power – and even victory in court could leave him struggling to complete mandate, says watchdog
The scandal-plagued presidency of Michel Temer will come under scrutiny by Brazil’s top electoral court in the first of several encounters with the judiciary that could result in his removal from office.
Less than a year after he plotted the ousting of his former running mate, Dilma Rousseff, the centre-right leader faces charges that he abused his power by using illegal campaign donations to win the vice-presidency in the 2014 election.
Continue reading…
Check Also
One video shows four police officers surrounding a woman who is reeling from the effects of teargas, with one pulling a watch from her wrist
Venezuelan opposition leaders have accused security forces of assaulting and robbing demonstrators who take part in protests against President Nicolás Maduro.
Two videos distributed over social networks appear to show police and troops taking protesters’ possessions during rallies on Monday, spurring outrage among many Venezuelans who already complain there has been excessive use of force in response to the two months of protests.
Continue reading...