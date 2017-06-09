Brazil electoral court dismisses case that could have ousted president

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for alleged illegal campaign funding in the 2014 election, when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff. Original Article
