Boy, 4, died alone in Hackney flat two weeks after his mother’s death

Coroner calls for changes in how schools treat cases of absent children following tragic death of Chadrack Mulo

A four-year-old boy, who was unable to call for help or feed himself, starved to death two weeks after his mother collapsed and died suddenly in the flat they shared, a coroner has said. Chadrack Mulo was found clinging to his mother’s body about two days after his own death.

The child’s teachers became concerned when he did not turn up for school. They tried to call and visited the family’s home, in Hackney in east London, twice but could not get in, the inquest into his death found.

Continue reading…