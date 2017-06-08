Boxed in: life inside the ‘coffin cubicles’ of Hong Kong – in pictures

Check Also

Comey says in Senate testimony that there was distrust between the two men from the start, and that he never documented meetings with Bush or Obama James Comey testifies to the Senate intelligence committee – live updatesFired FBI director James Comey documented every meeting he had with Donald Trump because he thought the US president might lie about what had taken place, he told senators on Thursday during explosive testimony. Comey also accused Trump of defaming him and the FBI, said he believed he was fired because of the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Russia, and told how he believed the president had directed him to shut down scrutiny of a senior adviser. Continue reading...