Boris Johnson ‘sees no reason’ to withdraw Trump state visit invitation

Foreign secretary backs Sadiq Khan after US president’s criticism but says visit hosted by the Queen should go ahead

Boris Johnson has said he sees no reason to rescind the invitation to Donald Trump for a state visit, despite the US president’s attacks on the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, after Saturday’s terror attack.

The foreign secretary backed Khan’s call for Londoners not to feel alarmed about the extra presence of police officers on the streets, after Trump misrepresented this as a claim that there was no reason to be alarmed about terrorism in general.

