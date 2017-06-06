Boris Johnson ‘sees no reason’ to withdraw Trump state visit invitation
Editor
2 hours ago
World
7 Views
Foreign secretary backs Sadiq Khan after US president’s criticism but says visit hosted by the Queen should go ahead
Boris Johnson has said he sees no reason to rescind the invitation to Donald Trump for a state visit, despite the US president’s attacks on the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, after Saturday’s terror attack.
The foreign secretary backed Khan’s call for Londoners not to feel alarmed about the extra presence of police officers on the streets, after Trump misrepresented this as a claim that there was no reason to be alarmed about terrorism in general.
Continue reading…
Check Also
Some Republicans are still pushing Trump to move forward with more draconian checks even though his travel ban plan is heading for the supreme court
Donald Trump rose to power on a platform that promised a travel ban against Muslims entering the US and a wall along the US-Mexico border. But courts and congressional pushback have intervened, leaving two of the president’s biggest campaign promises unfulfilled.
Seemingly frustrated by his powerlessness to impose the ban and build the wall, Trump on Monday declared that his administration had implemented new “extreme vetting” procedures to screen people coming into the United States.
Continue reading...