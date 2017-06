Bombs and the Batusi: Adam West’s most memorable moments as Batman

Fans of Adam West, who has died aged 88, have been sharing his finest moments as the Caped Crusader

The death of Adam West, who played Batman in the 1960s television series and film, has inspired fans to share his finest moments as the Caped Crusader.

Among them are some true gems, including a scene in the 1966 film Batman in which he struggles to dispose of a lit bomb in vintage slapstick style.

