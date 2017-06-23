Home / World / Bomber planning to attack Mecca’s Grand Mosque blows himself up: ministry

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi security forces on Friday foiled a suicide attack on the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, cornering the would-be attacker in an apartment, where he blew himself up, the Interior Ministry said. Original Article

