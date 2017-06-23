Bomber planning to attack Mecca’s Grand Mosque blows himself up: ministry

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi security forces on Friday foiled a suicide attack on the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, cornering the would-be attacker in an apartment, where he blew himself up, the Interior Ministry said. Original Article
Check Also
Dozens killed in two separate attacks in Pakistan on eve of Eid
Suicide car bomber kills 12 in Quetta and twin blasts in Parachinar leave at least 25 dead At least 37 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in two separate attacks in Pakistan, according to local officials. Early on Friday, a suicide car bomber killed 12 people in Quetta in the volatile south-west. Continue reading...