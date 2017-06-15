By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 15 June 2017: Russia’s deputy foreign minister Mikhail Bogdanov has told outgoing UN special envoy to Libya Martin Kobler that Moscow intends to continue to work with all sides in Libya to find a solution to its political crisis. The promise came during a farewell phone call yesterday from Kobler […]Original Article
Home / Libya / Bogdanov promises Kobler that Russia will continue to work for Libya settlement; to meet Thinni in Moscow this week
Check Also
U.N. migration body urges EU to work harder in Libya
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union must do more to help protect migrants stranded in Libya and to convince its member states to share the burden of caring for refugees who reach Europe, a senior official at the International Organisation for Migration said.