Bill Cosby trial: first witness says actor drugged and sexually assaulted her

Woman publicly known as ‘Kacey’ says attack occurred at Bel Air hotel in 1996, after he asked her to bring food to his room

A woman known to the public as “Kacey” testified on Monday that Bill Cosby had sexually assaulted her after encouraging her to take a drug that incapacitated her at a Bel Air hotel in 1996.

She recalled Cosby giving her a “big white pill” and saying: “Would I ever do anything to hurt you? Trust me, it will just help you relax.”

Continue reading…