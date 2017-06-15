Bill Cosby trial: deadlocked jury told to continue deliberations

Jurors in comedian’s sexual assault trial are instructed to continue trying to reach a unanimous verdict after more than 30 hours of deliberations

The jurors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial said on Thursday they were deadlocked after more than 30 hours of deliberations, but the trial judge ordered them to resume their discussions.

“We cannot come to a unanimous consensus on any of the counts,” the jury said in a note to Judge Steven O’Neill in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Jurors began discussing the three counts of aggravated indecent assault late on Monday and worked 12-hour days on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

