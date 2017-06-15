Home / World / Bill Cosby trial: deadlocked jury told to continue deliberations

Bill Cosby trial: deadlocked jury told to continue deliberations

35 mins ago World Comments Off on Bill Cosby trial: deadlocked jury told to continue deliberations

Jurors in comedian’s sexual assault trial are instructed to continue trying to reach a unanimous verdict after more than 30 hours of deliberations

The jurors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial said on Thursday they were deadlocked after more than 30 hours of deliberations, but the trial judge ordered them to resume their discussions.

“We cannot come to a unanimous consensus on any of the counts,” the jury said in a note to Judge Steven O’Neill in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Jurors began discussing the three counts of aggravated indecent assault late on Monday and worked 12-hour days on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Lobbyist for Russian interests says he attended dinners hosted by Sessions

Richard Burt contradicts Jeff Sessions’ testimony that he didn’t believe he had contacts with lobbyists working for Russian interests during Trump’s campaign An American lobbyist for Russian interests who helped craft an important foreign policy speech for Donald Trump has confirmed that he attended two dinners hosted by Jeff Sessions during the 2016 campaign, apparently contradicting the attorney general’s sworn testimony given this week. Related: 'Nervous' Jeff Sessions' attempt at Trump-like bravado falls flat Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.