Bill Cosby stands trial – on one sexual assault claim out of more than 50

The comedian, once the a beloved sitcom star, will face a possible 10-year prison sentence when his case opens in a Pennsylvania county courthouse

On Monday, Bill Cosby will stand trial on charges that he drugged and sexually violated a one-time mentee in his Pennsylvania mansion more than 12 years ago. In a tidal wave of sexual assault accusations, it is the only claim that could result in prison time for the comedian once loved as “America’s dad”.

