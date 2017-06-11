Bernie Sanders lambasts ‘absolute failure’ of Democratic party’s strategy
Vermont senator hails successes of progressive agenda but says establishment Democrats stand in the way of further gains
Bernie Sanders has criticised the Democratic party’s current direction as “an absolute failure” in a speech at the People’s Summit in Chicago.
Speaking to a crowd of 4,000 activists, Sanders hailed the “enormous progress in advancing the progressive agenda”, saying the increasing House and Senate support for a $15 minimum wage and the opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership showed the success of the movement.
