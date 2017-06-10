Benina Airport starts Umrah flights

By Ayman Muftah. Benghazi, 10 June 2017: As part of the increased use of Benghazi’s Benin Airport, it has been announced that Umrah flights taking pilgrims to Jeddah will begin tomorrow. Initially, there will be three – one each tomorrow at 11pm, another on Monday and the third on Thursday. They are the first official […]Original Article
Check Also
LISCO accused of hosting BRSC in Misrata: UN report
By Sami Zaptia. London, 10 June 2017: A United Nations report has revealed that the state-owned Libyan Iron and Steel Company (LISCO) based in Misrata has provided a base for the recruitment of the Benghazi Revolutionaries Shura Council (BRSC). The report states that BRSC members received money and weapons at the LISCO site. The revelation [...]