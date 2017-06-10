Home / Libya / Benina Airport starts Umrah flights

Benina Airport starts Umrah flights

By Ayman Muftah. Benghazi, 10 June 2017: As part of the increased use of Benghazi’s Benin Airport, it has been announced that Umrah flights taking pilgrims to Jeddah will begin tomorrow. Initially, there will be three – one each tomorrow at 11pm, another on Monday and the third on Thursday. They are the first official […]Original Article

