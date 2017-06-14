Benghazi’s iconic Tahrir Square taken by LNA as Suq Al-Hout hit by airstrikes

By Libya Herald reporters. Benghazi, 13 June 2017: The Benghazi’s iconic Tahrir Square and the courthouse that faces it, from where the Revolution was launched on 17 February 2011, was today taken from militants by the Libyan National Army (LNA). Troops are moving further into Suq Al Hout, the penultimate enclave held by Islamist fighters. […]Original Article
