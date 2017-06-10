Benghazi policeman is mastermind behind car thefts says criminal investigation department

By Ayman Muftah. Benghazi, 10 June 2017: A local policeman is the leader of a gang that has been stealing vehicles in Benghazi, the city’s criminal investigation department says. It has named him as Lieutenant Mahoud Elfakri. He is said to be currently on the run following a failed attempt to arrest him. According to the […]Original Article
