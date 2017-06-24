Benghazi police find historic books looted from university

By Libya Herald reporter. Tripoli, 24 June 2017: Police in Benghazi have found a collection of historic books and manuscripts looted by Islamist militants from Benghazi University. According to Lieutenant Colonel Ashraf Al-Faidi, head of the investigation department at Benghazi Security Directorate, the treasure trove of old rare books, documents and collections of manuscripts […]Original Article
Check Also
NOC and Austria’s OMV look to expansion at Nafoura oil field
By Hadi Fornaji. Tunis, 23 June 2017: As part of the National Oil Corporation’s plans to increase production, agreement has been reached in principle with Austria’s OMV to invest in further development of the Nafoura field in the Sirte Basin in the east of the country, near Jalu. At a meeting on Wednesday in Tripoli [...]