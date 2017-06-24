Home / Libya / Benghazi police find historic books looted from university

Benghazi police find historic books looted from university

17 hours ago

By Libya Herald reporter. Tripoli, 24 June 2017: Police in Benghazi have found a collection of historic books and manuscripts looted by Islamist militants from Benghazi University. According to Lieutenant Colonel Ashraf Al-Faidi, head of the investigation department at Benghazi Security Directorate, the treasure trove of old rare books, documents and collections of manuscripts […]Original Article

