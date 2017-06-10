Benghazi mayor survives car bomb attack

By Libya Herald reporters. Benghazi, 10 June 2017: Benghazi’s mayor Abdelrahman Elabbar has this afternoon survived an assassination attempt. Elabbar was returning to his home in Tabalino when a bomb, apparently in a parked silver saloon, was detonated. The mayor was shaken but unhurt though one of his bodyguards was slightly injured. The armour-plated vehicle […]Original Article
