Belgium detains four people linked to failed bomb attack

Jurors found that Dominique Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, was justified when he shot Sylville Smith, 23, after a brief foot chase following a traffic stop A Milwaukee jury on Wednesday acquitted a former police officer of first-degree reckless homicide in the shooting of a black man last year that ignited riots on the city’s north side. Jurors found that Dominique Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, was justified when he shot 23-year-old Sylville Smith after a brief foot chase following a traffic stop 23 August. Smith had a gun when he ran, but the case hinged on whether he was a threat when Heaggan-Brown fired the shot that killed him. Continue reading...